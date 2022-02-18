Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted Derby County to come out as victors in their big relegation clash with Peterborough United on Saturday.

Derby County host Peterborough United in the Championship tomorrow afternoon at Pride Park.

Wayne Rooney’s side, in 23rd, sit just one place below Darren Ferguson’s side, with three points separating the two teams in the relegation battle.

The Rams have won just one of their last five league games, which comes after an outstanding run of five games unbeaten, winning four, which lifted them above Barnsley and out of bottom place in the Championship.

As for their opponents, the Posh, no win in any of their last eight league games is their current situation, their last three points picked up being on 11th December as they beat Millwall 2-1.

There’s no doubt both teams will be up for it in a massive game, but which team will come out on top?

Ahead of the game, Sky Sports pundit Prutton shared his prediction in his weekly column, backing Derby County to just edge a 1-0 win over Peterborough United.

“Derby will have been delighted to see Peterborough and Reading play out a goalless draw in midweek, as it keeps them within striking distance of both. A win here for the Rams would see them climb above the Posh and into 22nd, which would be another remarkable feat.

“Peterborough were the better side in midweek, and you could see how frustrated Darren Ferguson was after the game over their failure to win. They cannot score goals right now, and that will be their undoing. Home win.”

The outcomes…

A win for either side will be imperative tomorrow afternoon, with both sides surely eager than ever to take all three points.

A Rams win would put them level on points with tomorrow’s opponents, and two points from safety (depending on the Preston North End vs Reading result.)

A Posh win could help them climb out of the relegation zone, and with a game in hand on 21st-placed Reading, they will be wanting to capitalise on the opportunity.

A draw would suit Peterborough United better, considering they have a game in hand, whilst Derby County will want nothing but three points, and would surely fancy themselves as favourites.