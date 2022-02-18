Shrewsbury Town have secured the signing of youngster Halim Bakre, according to a report by AllNigerianSoccer.com.

Shrewsbury Town have snapped up the teenager on pre-scholarship deal ahead of next season.

Bakre, 17, is an attacker who can play either up front or on the wing.

AllNigerianSoccer.com claim he has also had trials at Chelsea, Aston Villa, Middlesbrough and Rangers.

However, the above clubs didn’t end up making a move for him in the end which has paved the way for Shrewsbury to now swoop in and lure him to the Football League.

What more do we know about Bakre?

The forward is Anglo-Nigerian and started out in the academy at Brighton and Hove Albion before leaving the Premier League side back in 2019.

He has since played for the ‘Pulse Academy’ and has now landed himself a deal with the Shrews as he looks to kick-start his career in the game.

Shrewsbury situation

Shrewsbury are currently 18th in the League One table and are four points above the relegation zone right now as they nervously look over their shoulders.

Steve Cotterill’s side have won eight games out of their 32 so far this term and have 14 games left of the campaign to play as they look to avoid relegation to League Two.

It is likely that Bakre will be seen as an addition to their youth ranks but there is no reason why he can’t try and force his way into their first-team down the line.

The Shrews are back in action this weekend at home to Morecambe.