Swansea City could keep Manchester City talent Finley Burns on loan for the 2021/22 campaign as well, it has been reported.

The 18-year-old linked up with Swansea City in the latter stages of the January transfer window, making the move to pick up some senior experience away from parent club Manchester City while bolstering Russell Martin’s options in defence.

Burns made his first appearance for the Swans in the 3-1 win over Bristol City last weekend, putting in a strong display before making way with 15 minutes to go.

Now, reports have emerged regarding what next season could bring for the talented defender.

As per a report from Planet Swans, Manchester City starlet Burns could spend the 2022/23 campaign with Swansea City too.

The report states that Burns could have his stay in South Wales extended by another season depending on how he develops and progresses during his time with Swansea City.

Fighting for a starting spot

After making his first start for the club in last weekend’s win, Burns will be determined to maintain his place in Swansea City’s starting XI.

He will surely be in contention to maintain his place in the side for this weekend’s clash with in-form Sheffield United, with Joel Latibeaudiere another contender for a starting spot.

The Manchester City youngster started in the back three alongside academy graduate Ben Cabango and left-sided ace Ryan Manning for the win over Bristol City. With defensive options limited, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Martin deploy the same trio at the back against the Blades too.