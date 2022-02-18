Tranmere Rovers are back in action this weekend against Port Vale.

Tranmere Rovers will be looking to get back to winnings ways away at Vale Park.

Micky Mellon’s men have lost back-to-back games 1-0 against Walsall and Hartlepool United.

They remain well on track to secure promotion to League One this season but will want to avoid another poor result.

Tranmere team news

As per their official club website, Liverpool loanee Paul Glatzel and midfielder Jay Spearing are both still injured which is a blow.

Defender Lee O’Connor and attacker Elliott Nevitt sat out of the last game in mid-week and will be assessed before the game tomorrow.

Predicted XI

Doohan (GK)

Cogley

Davies

Clarke

MacDonald

Morris

Foley

Warrington

Hawkes

Jolley

Hemmings

Tough game

Port Vale are no pushovers and held promotion chasing Northampton Town in their last game. The Valiants are unbeaten in their last five matches in the league and are only four points off the play-offs right now.

Tranmere have the best defensive record in League Two and have only conceded 22 in 32 this season. However, scoring goals has been a major problem for the Merseyside club despite their favourable league position of 2nd place.

Mellon’s men are way behind the runaway leaders Forest Green Rovers, who beat them 4-0 at Prenton Park earlier this month.

They are 11 points behind Rob Edwards’ side now so their chances of winning the title are fading fast. The Whites are still five points inside the top three though and will eager to put things right against Port Vale.