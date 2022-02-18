Rotherham United host Wigan Athletic in League One this evening.

The table-topping Millers welcome the 2nd-placed Latics to the AESSEAL New York Stadium tonight, which is set up to be a feisty encounter.

The hosts sit six points clear of today’s opponents, but, the visitors have the two games in hand.

Paul Warne’s side are on great form, having won their previous six league outings and not conceding in any of them.

Leam Richardson’s side have won their last two league games after a shaky run on form before hand, where they hadn’t won in three games.

Here we look at the latest Rotherham team news ahead of tonight’s clash….

Rotherham United team news…

The Millers have three players on their injury list currently, with the likes of Will Grigg, Mickel Miller and Rarmani Edmonds-Green featuring.

Sunderland loanee Grigg picked up a severe hamstring injury that requires surgery, keeping him out for the rest of the season – a big miss for Warne’s side.

Warne was on hand to provide an update on Miller and Edmonds-Green, who both also are suffering from hamstring problems.

“Mickel Miller is a few weeks away from a return but I think REG is getting a little close, which is good, he should be back on the training pitch next week,” he said.

Predicted XI

Vickers (GK)

Ihiekwe

Wood

Harding

Ogbene

Barlaser

Wiles

Rathbone

Ferguson

Kayode

Smith

Ollie Rathbone will be looking for a start after featuring as a half-time substitute in Rotherham’s 2-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday – the 25-year-old changing the game as he replaced Jamie Lindsay.

Joshua Kayode could get a rare start, but after scoring on Sunday, Freddie Ladapo may keep his place

The big clash kicks-off at 7:45pm tonight.