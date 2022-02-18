Hull City boss Shota Arveladze says he is expecting a tough clash against QPR this weekend.

Hull City are back on the road against tomorrow against the promotion chasing Hoops.

The Tigers go into the game without a win in four matches but picked up a useful 0-0 draw away at Sheffield United last time out.

The R’s, on the other hand, have lost their last two games against Barnsley and Millwall and will be eager to bounce back.

‘Pitch is a bit smaller’….

Arveladze, who was picked as Grant McCann’s replacement last month, has won once out of his opening five matches in charge of the Yorkshire club which came on his debut against Swansea City.

He has assessed QPR ahead tomorrow’s trip and has suggested the pitch at the Kiyan Prince Foundation stadium is a “bit smaller”. He has said, as per the club’s official website:

“I wouldn’t say they’re that similar to Sheffield United but they’re a very good, organised team.

“They play more football and like to hold onto the ball more. I never played there myself but the pitch is a bit smaller. We’re going to look at where we can hurt them and look forward to the game.”

Hull’s situation

Hull are 12 points above the relegation zone after their point at Bramall Lane on Tuesday night and survival is their sole focus this term.

The Tigers have a new owner in Acun Ilicali and need to ensure they stay up in this campaign so they can properly prepare for a full season under his guidance in the Championship.

They have some big games coming up against Barnsley and Peterborough United after their clash against QPR and need to avoid defeat in those to avoid dropping into any danger.

Their top scorer is Keane Lewis-Potter on seven, followed by George Honeyman on five.