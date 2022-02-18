Rotherham United host Wigan Athletic in League One tonight, and Millers’ boss Paul Warne has said he is ‘aware’ of the Latics’ threats and praised them by saying they have some ‘amazing players.’

The top two in League One come head to head in a top-of-the-table clash at the AESSEAL New York Stadium tonight, with leaders Rotherham United facing 2nd placed Wigan Athletic.

The Millers have won their last six league games, conceding zero, including statement away wins over close neighbours Doncaster Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday.

For the Latics, they have been on some shaky form recently, which opened the door for Warne’s side to capitalise and overtake them. Despite winning their last two games, Wigan hadn’t picked up three points in any of their previous three games, leaving people with doubts over the side.

But, they look back to their best, and Rotherham United manager Warne had his say on the opponents ahead of the undoubtedly massive game for both sides.

“You’ll be surprised to know that I’ll play it down. If we win and lose the next three, it is irrelevant in some ways, we’ve just go to keep trying to pick up results as much as possible,” he said.

“I’ve watched Wigan and I’m well aware of their threats and it should be a game where both teams will try to win.

“All I know is that we’re playing another in-form side with some amazing players. Leam has put together a brilliant squad and everyone is well aware of how good they are.”

What would either outcome mean?

Six points separate the two front runners, but Wigan Athletic have the advantage of two games in hand. An away win would put them as favourites to overtake the Millers, but if it goes the other way, it would be very different. A Rotherham United win would put them nine points clear, and the Latics would be unable to catch up on points with their games in hand.

With the ground set to be packed with home and away fans, this game has everything pointing to a cracker.

The game at the AESSEAL New York Stadium kicks off at 7:45pm this Friday evening.