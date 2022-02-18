Rotherham United sit top of the League One table and have won their last six games, conceding zero, with a big clash this evening against 2nd placed Wigan Athletic on the agenda.

The Millers are well and truly flying this season, with one eye on an immediate return back to the Championship. 11 points separate Paul Warne’s side and 3rd-placed MK Dons, with the league leaders also having the advantage of the one game in hand.

But, some key players are sidelined with existing injuries, potentially playing a big part in the final run-in for Rotherham United

Here we look at Rotherham United’s injury list in full…

Will Grigg

Grigg was forced off with a painful hamstring injury during the second half of the Millers’ 1-0 away victory at AFC Wimbledon earlier this month.

The summer loan signing from Sunderland hasn’t really shown his goal-scoring quality since arriving but has earned bags of praise for his off-the-ball movement and link-up play.

Now, the 30-year-old is set to miss the rest of the season after his hamstring injury requires surgery.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green

Another member of the Rotherham United squad who picked up a hamstring injury is Huddersfield loanee Edmonds-Green. The 23-year-old left the pitch limping last month as Warne’s side beat Crewe Alexandra 2-0 away from home.

At first, the club feared that the centre-half would be out for four-to-six weeks, but was later confirmed to be three-to-four weeks.

Now, Edmonds-Green is getting ‘close’ to a return, with him potentially returning to training next week, Warne has said.

Mickel Miller

Miller makes it three-out-of-three for players with hamstring injuries at the Millers, with the winger facing a number of problems throughout the season.

Earlier this month, the winger was expected to return after a month, and in this week’s press conference, Warne has confirmed that Miller is ‘a few weeks away.’

Looking ahead…

Rotherham United face Wigan Athletic in a top-of-the-table clash at the AESSEAL New York Stadium tonight. Six points separate the two, but the Latics have two games in hand on the league leaders – a massive game for both sides.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm tonight.