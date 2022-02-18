Sky Sports pundit has predicted Blackburn Rovers and Millwall to play out a 1-1 draw when the two sides face one another on Saturday afternoon.

Blackburn Rovers host Millwall at Ewood Park on Saturday afternoon.

Tony Mowbray’s side head into the game in dire need of a win. Rovers are now four games without a win in the Championship and four games without a goal – a run that has seen their bid to gain automatic promotion to the Premier League take a big hit. They currently occupy 3rd place but are four points behind Bournemouth, who also have two games in hand.

As for Millwall, Gary Rowett’s men have picked up some impressive results in recent weeks, keeping them in with a chance of breaking into the play-offs. The Lions have won back-to-back games and lost just once in their last five, leaving them six points away from the topsix in 14th.

Ahead of the game, Sky Sports pundit Prutton has issued his prediction, anticipating a 1-1 draw between the two sides.

“Four games without a win now for Blackburn, and four games without a goal as well. A bit of perspective is needed because they are still in a fantastic position, but it does not take too long in this league for a dip to become a slump to become a slide.

“Millwall have had a great week. Two good wins has them firing back up the table and back within glancing distance of the play-offs. You never know where a few wins on the bounce can take you in the Championship, but I think they will draw here.”

The implications

A draw would do more for Millwall than it would for Blackburn Rovers, as Rowett’s side look to pick up points wherever they can as they look to make a late push.

If Blackburn Rovers are able to pull off a much-needed win, it could move them within one point of Bournemouth again. However, if Millwall condemn Mowbray’s side to a third defeat in four games, they could drop to 4th and as far are seven points away from the top two, while a could put Millwall in 9th place and three points off the play-offs.

The game kicks off at 15:00 on Saturday afternoon.