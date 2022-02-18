Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson has challenged Elliot Lee to get more goals under his belt.

Charlton Athletic’s manager has praised the attacking midfielder for his goal away at Wigan Athletic last time out and now wants more from him.

Lee, 27, is currently on loan from Championship side Luton Town after joining last summer.

He has since chipped in with four goals in all competitions, three of which have come in League One.

‘Needs to be scoring more”…

Jackson has said, as per the club’s official website:

“I’m really pleased for Elliot. Obviously, he came out of the side for a few games there, came back in and impacted the game.

“I’ve been encouraging him and all my midfield players, especially the attacking ones to start contributing with goals. I think it’s really important, someone as good as Elliot, he needs to be scoring more than three on the season.

“We can’t obviously just rely on the forwards.”

Opportunity to step up

Charlton are back in action tomorrow against Oxford, who Lee had a loan spell with during the second-half of the past campaign.

The Addicks will be looking to bounce back from their back-to-back away defeats at Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic with a positive result against Karl Robinson’s side.

However, they have been dealt a blow with attacking trio Chuks Aneke, Conor Washington and Jayden Stockley all out of action.

That provides Lee with an opportunity to step up and contribute with more goals. Youngster Mason Burstow started up front in the last match at the DW Stadium and Daniel Kanu was substituted on in the second-half.

Lee’s situation

Lee is due to return to Kenilworth Road at the end of the campaign but has fallen out-of-favour with the Hatters meaning his future is up in the air.

He has enjoyed plenty of game time with Charlton this term and is expected to carry on getting minutes between now and the summer.