Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted Fulham to end Huddersfield Town’s unbeaten run as the two in-form sides clash on Saturday.

Fulham host Huddersfield Town this weekend as they bid to continue their march towards the Premier League.

Marco Silva’s side have built up a six-point lead at the top of the Championship and are a hefty 10 points clear of 3rd placed Blackburn Rovers, who they also hold two games in hand on.

However, the Cottagers won’t be expecting an easy tie this weekend. Carlos Corberan’s in-form Huddersfield Town travel to Craven Cottage bidding to maintain their own unbeaten run. The Terriers haven’t lost a Championship game in 2022 and sit in an impressive 5th place, continuing to impress despite many thinking they would have fallen away from the top-six by now.

Ahead of the game, Sky Sports pundit Prutton has issued his prediction for the game, backing Fulham to get the better of Huddersfield Town with a 2-1 win.

“Fulham are away now.

“Ten clear of third heading into the weekend, with two games in hand on Blackburn who sit in that position. They are the best side in this league by quite a way and things will have to go catastrophically wrong for them not to be in the Premier League next season.

“Huddersfield are on a fantastic unbeaten run. I have tipped them a couple of times lately to be beaten, but they still keep carving out wins and draws and full credit to them. Once again, however, I am going to have to say this is where the unbeaten run comes to an end.”

The implications

This weekend’s fixture could have big implications on the Championship play-off situation.

A win for Fulham would be another big step in the right direction while putting Huddersfield Town at risk of dropping out of the top-six. However, a win for the Terriers could see them overtake QPR and move into 4th and possibly only one point away from 3rd placed Blackburn Rovers.

The tie kicks off at 12:30 on Saturday at Craven Cottage, where both sides will be determined to preserve their winning runs in their bids to return to the Premier League.