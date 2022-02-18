Bristol City want West Brom’s head of recruitment Ian Pearce, according to a report by The Sun.

Bristol City are keen to lure the 41-year-old to Ashton Gate away from their fellow Championship club.

Pearce has been working at the Hawthorns since November 2018 but is now attracting interest from elsewhere.

The Robins are targeting a recruitment revamp under chairman Jon Lansdown and have identified him as someone to spearhead it.

Playing days

Pearce was a defender in his playing days and had spells at Chelsea, Blackburn Rovers, West Ham United and Fulham, making 286 appearances in all competitions.

He hung up his boots back in 2012 and delved into the scouting world with Brighton and Hove Albion.

The former England Under-21 international worked his way up to become the Seagulls’ head of recruitment before moving on for a new job at West Brom four years ago.

Bristol City season so far

It has been another frustrating season in the Championship for Bristol City and a change in approach this summer could spark an upturn in performance in the next campaign.

The Robins are currently 17th in the league table right now under Nigel Pearson and are comfortably 16 points above the relegation zone.

They have been in the second tier for the past seven campaigns now and the highest they have finished in the table in that time was 8th under former manager Lee Johnson back in 2019.

Pearce has now emerged on their radar and The Sun claim they could try and tempt him into a fresh challenge.