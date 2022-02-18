Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder was quizzed on the wellbeing of Martin Payero and Marc Bola, with the duo both currently out nursing injuries.

Middlesbrough have been without Bola for the last eight games, but he has missed 18 games in total so far this season through injury.

Payero has been far more recent. He was stretchered off in last week’s midweek clash with Queens Park Rangers and Wilder previously revealed that it was worse than first feared.

However, speaking to The Northern Echo, the Boro boss provided a positive update on the pair.

“There’s not an exact timeframe on [Payero’s return].

“He’ll be missing for the next couple of weeks and we’ll see how that settles down.

“Thankfully he doesn’t need an operation on it but obviously he was getting himself back involved.

“He’ll play a part between now and the end of the season. When that happens, we’ll obviously keep you in the loop.”

He went on to discuss the potential return of Bola. In his absence, Neil Taylor has took full advantage and deputised at left wing-back adequately.

“We’re getting players back fit as well so I’m delighted about that” said Wilder.

“Obviously there is a couple of long term boys injured but we’ve got Marc Bola back on the grass now so he’s possibly ten days to two weeks away.”

The ‘couple of long term’ absentees Wilder is referring to are Darnell Fisher and Sammy Ameobi. Both players are expected to miss the remainder of the campaign.

With 16 games left between now and the end of the season, Middlesbrough will be hoping for a fully fit squad to compete for promotion in the Championship, as well as in the FA Cup.

Payero has found it difficult to get into the Boro starting eleven even when fit this season. The in-form go-to trio of Jonny Howson, Matt Crooks and Marcus Tavernier have impressed massively, and played in all but one of Wilder’s games in charge so far.

The January addition of Riley McGree further strengthens competition in the middle of the pitch, whilst there is also James Lea Siliki in contention too.

Taylor is having to play week-in week-out at left wing-back as things stand due to the injury to Bola. Lee Peltier can provide cover if needed, although he is more assured playing in a four or as a centre-back in a back three.