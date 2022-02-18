Sunderland host MK Dons at the Stadium of Light this weekend in a big clash at the top of the League One table.

Liam Manning’s in-form MK Dons side make the trip up to Wearside this weekend with the hope of building a five-point gap to Alex Neil’s Sunderland.

The Black Cats are in need of a return to winning ways after a four-game winless run and could jump back to 3rd place with a win against MK Dons.

Ahead of the game, a handful of The72’s writers have made their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail (@harry_mail1)

“This is a huge game at the top of League One as these two clubs try and get closer to Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic.

“Sunderland have a new boss in Alex Neil and he will be desperate to make a good first impression at the Stadium of Light.

“MK Dons are going well under Liam Manning and are unbeaten in their last five league games now and will be tough opponents for the Black Cats.”

Score prediction: MK Dons 1-1 Sunderland

Ollie Chesters (@olliech18)

“With automatic promotion on the line, MK Dons will look to further solidify their push against promotion rivals Sunderland.

“Unbeaten in five, Liam Manning’s side look like a tough team to crack open at the moment, and their defensive record in recent weeks really speaks levels about their performances. Sunderland on the other hand have not won in their last four matches, but with new manager Alex Neil in charge, he could definitely revitalise Sunderland’s form.

“It will be a close tie between the two, but MK Dons will just have the edge.”

Score prediction: MK Dons 1-0 Sunderland

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“Alex Neil has limited time to turn around Sunderland’s fortunes as they bid to make a long-awaited return to the Championship.

“This weekend’s clash with MK Dons presents a chance to make a big statement to supporters and their fellow promotion hopefuls, but Liam Manning’s side carry plenty of momentum.

“With MK Dons on their way up to the North East, Neil may have to wait for his first win with Sunderland for a little longer yet.”

Score prediction: MK Dons 2-1 Sunderland