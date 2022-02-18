Sunderland boss Alex Neil says that it will be ‘weeks away rather than days’ before Nathan Broadhead, Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady recover from their respective injuries, as per a report by the Chronicle Live.

The trio are making steady progress but will not be rushed back.

Everton loanee Broadhead was taken off during the Black Cats’ FA Cup fixture against Arsenal in December after suffering a hamstring injury.

O’Nien (dislocated shoulder) and McGeady (ligament injury) have not appeared since the 23rd November against Shrewsbury Town.

New challenge

Neil was the man chosen to replace Lee Johnson after a run of poor results and takes over a side who are sat in 4th position but painfully out of form over recent weeks.

Losses to strugglers Doncaster Rovers and mid-table Cheltenham Town has teetered their dream of promotion ever so slightly but they still have a strong chance of promotion.

Other team news for Sunderland

In terms of other team news, defender Danny Batth and winger Lynden Gooch both missed Neil’s first game in charge but will be back for this weekend’s fixture against MK Dons.

Alex Pritchard and Jack Clarke have been slotting in for McGeady, whilst Neil is a perfect replacement for O’Nien.

Neil faces a tricky run of games with promotion rivals MK Dons and Wigan Athletic in their upcoming fixtures. The sooner that players such as O’Nien and McGeady are brought back due to their influence on the squad the better if Sunderland still aim for promotion from the third tier this season.