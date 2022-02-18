Charlton Athletic’s recruitment plans for next season have already begun, as detailed in a report by London News Online.

Charlton Athletic are keeping an eye on the next campaign with their chances of making the play-offs this term fading away.

The Addicks have lost back-to-back games against Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic going into tomorrow’s clash against Oxford United.

They are currently 14th in the league and 14 points off the top six with 15 games left to play.

Jackson involved

The report by London News Online claims that Johnnie Jackson’s contract at The Valley extends into next season and that he will be involved in the recruitment process.

He was placed in caretaker after the dismal start to the season under former boss Nigel Adkins and has since steadied the ship.

Their former midfielder has lifted them from potential relegation candidates to comfortably in mid-table and will be eager to show what he can do with a full campaign behind him.

Charlton’s hierarchy backed him in the last January transfer window by bringing in four new faces in Chuks Aneke from Birmingham City, Nile John from Tottenham Hotspur, Juan Castillo from Chelsea and Scott Fraser and most signs point towards them doing the same this summer with discussions already taking place.

The Addicks also have a few players who are out of contract at the end of this campaign. Conor Washington, Chris Gunter and Adam Matthews are just three who are due to become free agents at the end of June so the London club have some decisions to make regarding that over the next few months.