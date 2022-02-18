Rotherham United boss Paul Warne says Rarmani Edmonds-Green should be back on the training pitch next week.

Rotherham United have been without the Huddersfield Town loan man since the 29th January.

Edmonds-Green, 23, has been sidelined with a hamstring injury but is making good progress.

He has missed recent games against Doncaster Rovers, Accrington Stanley, AFC Wimbledon and Sheffield Wednesday.

The defender is also out for this evening’s top of the table clash against Wigan Athletic at the ASSEAL New York Stadium.

‘Should be’…

Warne has provided this update on his and Mickel Miller’s situation, as per the official club website: “Mickel Miller is a few weeks away from a return but I think REG is getting a little close, which is good, he should be back on the training pitch next week.”

Story so far at Rotherham

Rotherham moved to sign Edmonds-Green last summer to add more competition and depth to their defensive department and he has since impressed with the Yorkshire club.

He was given the green light to leave Huddersfield on a season-long loan deal to get some more first-team experience under his belt and has grasped the opportunity with both hands.

The full-back has made 30 appearances for the Millers in all competitions this term and also bagged himself a new long-term contract with the Terriers in the past January transfer window.

Edmonds-Green is due to return to Carlos Corberan’s side at the end of his loan spell and will be eyeing a place in their side down the line.

He has been on the books of there since 2016 and has since played 26 times for their senior side, as well as having other loan spells away at Brighouse Town, Bromley and Swindon Town to get some game time.