Derby County host Peterborough United at Pride Park in a huge clash at the bottom of the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Wayne Rooney and Darren Ferguson’s side face off at the weekend in a big game at the bottom of the table.

Derby County have made huge strides in their unlikely fight to stay up, while Peterborough United are in dire need of a win if they want to maintain their Championship status. The Rams sit in 23rd on 18 points, while Posh occupy 22nd on 21 points.

Ahead of the game, a handful of The72’s writers have made their predictions for the crucial clash…

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“Saturday’s clash between the two sides could have huge implications for both. A win for Peterborough United would see them extend a six-point gap to the Rams and could see them jump out of the relegation zone, while a win for Derby County would see them overtake the Posh and move them a step closer to safety.

“Given Derby County’s strong home form and Posh’s ongoing struggles, the Rams will be confident of picking up an important win.”

Score prediction: Derby County 2-1 Peterborough United

Harry Mail (@harry_mail1)

“Derby County are strong at home and that is where they have picked up the majority of their wins this season. Wayne Rooney has turned Pride Park into a fortress and a win over Peterborough would be another big step towards their survival.

“Darren Ferguson’s side are short on confidence at the moment and are struggling for goals. They haven’t won for eight games in the league and will be up against it again tomorrow.”

Score prediction: Derby County 2-0 Peterborough United

Ollie Chesters (@olliech18)

“Following Peterborough United’s 0-0 draw with relegation rivals Reading, they’ll be tasked to instantly to make the trip to Derby for another relegation six-pointer.

“Without a league win since the start of December, things aren’t looking the best for the Posh. Derby County have been flying this season considering their 21 points deduction and Peterborough will certainly take some doing to beat them.

“This game seems like it’ll be heading Derby County’s direction.”

Score prediction: Derby County 3-1 Peterborough United