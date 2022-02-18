Barnsley pair Amine Bassi and Callum Styles are doubts for tomorrow’s game, as per a report by the Barnsley Chronicle.

Barnsley are back in action away at Coventry City but are expected to make the trip without two key first-team players.

The Tykes won their last game 1-0 at home to promotion chasing QPR thanks to January signing Domingos Quina’s second-half strike.

They remain bottom of the Championship table and are six points from safety with 16 games left of the season to play.

Boss’ comments

Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi has said: “We have questions on both of them for the game on Saturday. It’s unfortunate that we don’t seem to get rid of the situation with injuries. I am hoping for both of them it is not a long-term thing but we will see.”

The Yorkshire side remain without Aaron Leya Iseka, Cauley Woodrow, Victor Adeboyejo and Clarke Odour, but could see Liam Kitching and Callum Brittain return against the Sky Blues.

Bassi’s move to Barnsley

Attacking midfielder Bassi made the move to the Tykes in the January transfer window and has made three appearances so far.

He is on loan from French side Metz on a deal until the end of the campaign and is playing in England for the first time in his career.

The Frenchman joined his parent club last summer after an impressive four years at AS Nancy but struggled for game time in Ligue 1 this term, hence why he was allowed to head out the exit door this winter.

Styles’ situation

Styles has been a key player for Barnsley over the past couple of years and they will be hoping he isn’t out for two long.

He has been ever-present this season and has made 31 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with a single goal and two assists.