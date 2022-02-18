Blackburn Rovers will be hoping to get their push for automatic promotion back on track this weekend at home to Millwall.

Blackburn Rovers are winless in their last four games in the league and have slipped four points behind 2nd place AFC Bournemouth.

Millwall, on the other hand, beat promotion chasing QPR in their last game and will be eyeing another scalp this weekend.

A handful of staff members at The72 have made their predictions for tomorrow’s game…

Harry Mail (@Harry_Mail1)

“Blackburn haven’t won for the past four games in the league and are starting to slip away from the automatic promotion places. They are still well in the race for the Premier League but not having Ben Brereton Diaz is a big blow this weekend.

“Millwall are tough to break down and will make the trip to Ewood Park in confident mood after their back-to-back wins over Cardiff City and QPR and for that reason I think the Lions will get something against Tony Mowbray’s side.”

Score prediction: 1-1

Luke Phelps (@Lukephelps72)

“Blackburn look like they’ve lost a bit of confidence of late, and with Brereton Diaz looking like he’ll be absent for tomorrow’s game, I reckon this could be a real slog for them.

“Millwall make things difficult for their opponents and after back-to-back wins, they themselves have a bit of momentum, and could well be eyeing up a top-six spot.

“But I can see this one being a draw.”

Score prediction: 1-1

James Ray (_Jamesrray)

“Blackburn Rovers are in desperate need of a return to winning ways this weekend, but Millwall won’t be in the mood to make it easy for them.

“Gary Rowett’s side have often proved to be tricky customers and with Tony Mowbray’s men on a four-game winless run, it could be a tense and scrappy affair between the two sides.

“Blackburn Rovers have the quality in their ranks to pick up all three points, but Millwall may well be able to keep them at bay.”

Score prediction: 1-1