Huddersfield manager Carlos Corberan has confirmed that the Terriers will be without Spanish right-back Pipa for their weekend fixture against top of the league Fulham.

Pipa missed the start of the season due to suffering a groin injury that needed surgery. Last season, the former Espanyol player was an integral part of the Terriers side that finished 20th. His 37 appearances impressed many Huddersfield Town fans and he was sorely missed at the start of this campaign.

After recovering from his surgery, Pipa has only made five appearances this season and impressed last week against Sheffield United before he was ruled out again for Saturday’s clash with the Cottagers.

Ahead of this weekend’s clash with Fulham, Corberan stated that Pipa’s minutes will need to be managed as he bids to return to action.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Sometimes, when a player has had a long-term injury, they come back with different types of injuries and not the same one.

They start to have the consequence of not being on the pitch training normally. Pipa is not going to be available tomorrow because he has a small tear in the groin and we need to manage the minutes he has on the pitch very well and his training with the tam and the minutes he can play.

“We don’t know if he will be available against Cardiff or Birmingham. Everything will depend on how he reacts to the medical treatment.”

Who could replace him?

Due to Pipa recovering from his injury for the majority of the season, Corberan has switched to 3-4-3 formation with Welsh international Sorba Thomas operating as a right wing-back. Thomas has had a breakout season since joining the Terriers from non-league Boreham Wood, making 32 appearances, scoring five goals and eight assists.

In the same announcement, Corberan also stated that Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill is back in training and could possibly appear against Fulham depending on his training sessions. Before his injury, Colwill made 20 appearances and one goal.

With Huddersfield Town sitting in a playoff position, Thomas could be the answer to cause Fulham the most problems going forward.