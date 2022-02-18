Luton Town and West Brom lock horns at Kenilworth Road tomorrow afternoon.

Both sides have hopes of a late push for the Championship play-offs between now and the end of the season.

Luton have had an impressive year again under Nathan Jones, whilst West Brom will be disappointed with where they are right now.

The Baggies’ new boss, Steve Bruce, is in the hunt for his first win in charge since taking over from Valerien Ismael.

A handful of staff members at The72 have made their predictions for tomorrow’s game…

Harry Mail (@Harry_Mail1)

“There is little to separate these two sides in the Championship table and this will be a close game. Both teams have aspirations of making a push for the play-offs between now and the end of the season and need to start hitting some form.

“Steve Bruce is waiting for his first win and goal in charge of West Brom and I can see the Baggies getting a result at Kenilworth Road under their new boss.”

Score prediction: 1-2

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

“West Brom are awaiting that all-important first win under Steve Bruce, but I can’t see it coming at Kenilworth Road tomorrow.

“Luton Town are arguably the most unpredictable side in the league and after their defeat at Birmingham City last time out, Nathan Jones’ side will be looking for revenge.

“They’ll throw everything at a lacklustre Baggies side and I can see this one swinging in the favour of the Hatters.”

Score prediction: 2-1

Luke Walsh

“When the two sides last met at the Hawthornes way back at the start of the season, a commanding performance by the newly relegated side showed the gulf in class between the sides.

“Now though, as both teams are firmly in the hunt for a play-off spot, along with the changes that the Baggies have made both to their backroom and first team XI, it should be a closer game than the form will suggest.

“If both teams show up for this game and give it their all, it could come down to a showdown of Hatters striker Elijah Adebayo vs the experienced Carroll.”

Score prediction: 2-1