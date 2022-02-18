AFC Wimbledon star Jack Rudoni has been told to stay focused on developing further amid rumoured interest from the Premier League and the Championship.

Rudoni has been a standout player for AFC Wimbledon this season, locking down a starting spot in Mark Robinson’s starting XI.

Operating on the left or right-hand side or through the middle as an attacking midfielder, the Dons academy graduate has managed seven goals and five assists in 36 games this season.

Rudoni’s performances haven’t gone unnoticed either. A host of sides including Leeds United, Wolves, Luton Town and Swansea City have all been credited with interest in the young midfielder, but Dons boss Robinson has now called on the player to remain focused.

As quoted by the South London Press, Robinson has said that Rudoni needs to concentrate on becoming the best in the league in his position, insisting that he wants the best for all of the players.

He said:

“I want to see the best for all the players – I have worked with them for years and years.

“But, fundamentally, they’re being given a platform that they wouldn’t get at any other club to perform and excel. Right here, right now, any of the youngsters, including Rudi, need to concentrate on being the best player in their position in League One.

“None of them are that yet – they’re just lads with loads of potential.”

The task at hand…

The Dons will need all of their best players at the top of their games for the rest of the season as they bid to maintain their League One status.

As it stands, Robinson’s side sit in 20th place in the third-tier, one point ahead of 21st placed Morecambe. They have games in hand on all the teams below them, but both 22nd placed Gillingham and 23rd place Doncaster Rovers have started to pick up important wins in recent weeks.

Next up for AFC Wimbledon is play-off hopefuls Bolton Wanderers.