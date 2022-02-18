Colchester United interim manager Wayne Brown hopes he can continue the U’s recent form against Northampton on Saturday.

The U’s find themselves in troubled waters this season, sitting in 21st place just five points above the relegation zone.

Colchester United have lost 13 league games out of 30 so far this season and previous manager Hayden Mullins had a meagre 27.5% win rate during his tenure at the Essex club. However, United have picked up important recent points against relegation rivals Carlisle United and mid-table Leyton Orient to try and help them break away from the relegation fight.

The U’s face a difficult challenge as they prepare to travel to Sixfields to face a Northampton Town side currently fourth 4th in the table after winning three of their last five league fixtures, including a crucial 1-0 win over promotion rivals Newport County.

Ahead of the game, Brown moved to praise Colchester’s upcoming opponents but insisted they have weaknesses he hopes to exploit.

Here’s what he had to say:

“(Northampton) have done great this year. They’re nice and solid, but having watched them, there’s lots of areas where we can exploit, and we’ll be taking our positives into the game.

“We’ve got to be aware of their strengths to nullify what they’ve got, but we’ve also got to concentrate on what we’ve got and how we are going to hurt them, and it will be massively important to do that.”

Key roles to play…

It is also a return to his boyhood club for Colchester United captain Luke Chambers, who made 119 appearances for the Cobblers in all competitions. The 36-year-old has made 27 appearances in League Two for Colchester so far this season. Former Ipswich man Freddie Sears could also play a crucial part in the outcome of tomorrow’s game having scored ten goals in 29 games so far.

Sam Hoskins could have an important role to play for Northampton Town if he plays tomorrow, scoring seven goals this campaign.