Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has said the club “definitely” want to extend midfielder Louis Thompson’s contract at Fratton Park.

Over the first half of the campaign, Thompson was in and out of the starting XI and saw his game time disrupted by injury at times.

However, in recent weeks, he has managed to nail down a starting spot in Cowley’s side. Thompson has started in five of the last six League One games for Portsmouth, putting in a string of impressive performances in the middle of the park.

The 27-year-old recently opened up on life at Fratton Park, stating he feels settled with Pompey amid his contract situation. As it stands, Thompson’s deal with the club runs out at the end of the season, though there is a 12-month extension option included.

Now, Portsmouth boss Cowley has confirmed his intention to keep the midfielder on board.

As quoted by The News, Cowley stated that he “definitely” wants to extend Thompson’s stay, saying:

“When Louis signed he made a football decision, and I think he trusted us and programme we created for him.

“He just wanted to play and was desperate to find the answers and some rhythm and fluency in how he trained. We’ve been quite successful with that. He certainly represents great value to us, it’s wonderful there’s an option in his deal and we’ve really enjoyed working for him. “We would definitely like to extend that if possible – and we believe it will be.”

Fighting to maintain a starting spot

If Thompson can stay in the starting XI over the final weeks and months of the season, it will certainly do his bid to earn a longer stay with Portsmouth no harm.

Options in the middle of the park have been limited over the course of the 2021/22 campaign, so having a player of Thompson’s experience is a huge boost for Cowley. The midfielder has played nearly 150 games at League One level and has experience in the Championship too, so it will be hoped he can continue to play an important role over the remainder of the season as Portsmouth look to make a late play-off push.