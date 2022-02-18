Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has confirmed the club are in talks with Manchester City over the immediate future of loan man Morgan Rogers.

Rogers was a star performer for Lincoln City while on loan at Sincil Bank last season, with his performances for the Imps earning him a step up to the Championship with Bournemouth.

However, the Manchester City talent hasn’t been able to break into Parker’s starting XI. He has made only one league start for the Cherries, coming in a 0-0 draw with Bournemouth back in September.

Rogers was heavily linked with a fresh loan move in January but a switch failed to materialise, leading to his omission from the Cherries’ 25-man squad for the rest of the season.

Now, it has been confirmed that Bournemouth and Manchester City and in talks over the young winger’s immediate future.

As quoted by Dorset Live, Bournemouth boss Parker confirmed that “discussions” are taking place with the Premier League side, adding that he thinks a resolution will be reached between the two clubs. He said:

“Obviously at the moment he’s not in the 25-man squad.

“He has not been brought into that. We are in discussions with Man City and yes, I think we will get to a solution with Morgan. So we will see how that pans out.”

A return to City?

With the January transfer window in the past, Rogers won’t be able to join an English club for the rest of the season.

If he returns to Manchester City, he could pick up regular game time in their youth set-up for the U23s, where he has impressed before. In 25 games for the young Citizens, Rogers has managed six goals and four assists.

Parker seems confident of a resolution, so it remains to be seen how Rogers’ situation pans out.