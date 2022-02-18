Cardiff City host Blackpool in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

A win for the Bluebirds could see them jump up as high as 16th, while a victory for the Tangerines could see them rise to 12th as they bid to maintain their faint chances of a play-off push.

Cardiff City come into this one after a crucial midweek home win against Coventry City, with goals from Joel Bagan and Mark Harris helping seal the win. Steve Morison’s side have won three of their last four games and look to continue their good run of form.

Blackpool on the other hand, are looking to gain a bit of consistency after only winning two of their last five games. A convincing 3-1 win however against Bristol City has shown glimpses of the Tangerines’ early season form.

Cardiff City team news

The Bluebirds will be without captain Sean Morrison after he was sidelined for nine months with an ACL injury against Barnsley. Loan player Alfie Doughty will also be unavailable after also picking up an injury in the game against the Tykes.

Youngster Rubin Colwill also will not appear in this fixture after picking up a foot injury in training which also saw him miss the mid-week clash against the Sky Blues.

Predicted XI:

Smithies (GK)

Drameh

Ng

Flint

McGuinness

Bagan

Ralls

Wintle

Doyle

Hugill

Davies

Blackpool will be without star man Keshi Anderson and James Husband who both picked up nasty hamstring injuries against Hartlepool. Youngster Sonny Carey continues to suffer from a metatarsal injury, while Luke Garbutt, Chris Maxwell, Matthew Virtue-Thick and Grant Ward are also unavailable due to injuries.

The game kicks off at 15:00 on Saturday afternoon.