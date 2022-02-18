Hull City’s loaned-in defender Di’Shon Bernard has shown an interest in staying at the MKM Stadium beyond the end of this season, Tigers boss Shota Arveladze has said.

Since arriving on loan from Manchester United last summer, Bernard has made a decent impression with Hull City.

The 21-year-old has featured regularly for the Championship club, making 25 appearances across all competitions, operating mainly as a centre-back but also at right-back when called upon.

Bernard is only with the Tigers on a season-long loan deal and there isn’t an option for a permanent move included. However, it has now emerged that the young defender would be interested in staying with the club.

As quoted by Hull Live, Hull City boss Arveladze has said he spoke with Bernard on Thursday and the defender has expressed an interest in a longer stay at the MKM Stadium.

Here’s what he had to say:

“We will talk to each other, a process we’ve already started. We’ll talk with their agents, today (Thursday) I’ve spoken with Dish.

“We are busy, the club is working hard (behind the scenes). I’ve already spoken to the players and they see their future at this club, which is good to know.

“The process is ongoing and I think we have time, not too much, but time to sit and make the right decisions which is not easy, of course.”

Looking ahead…

After remaining an unused substitute in Hull City’s last three Championship games, Bernard will be keen to break back into Arveladze’s starting XI sooner rather than later.

His contract with Manchester United still has over two years remaining, so the Red Devils are under no pressure to cash in just yet. However, if another move away in the summer will give him more first-team game time, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him on the move once again ahead of next season.

Next up for Bernard and Hull City is clash with out-of-form QPR, where both teams will be hoping to snap their winless runs.