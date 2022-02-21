Liam Manning’s MK Dons currently sit in third in League One and set for a playoff dogfight towards the backend of the season.

MK Dons are gaining a reputation for their ability to progress young talents into first-team players.

Dele Alli began amongst MK Dons’ ranks before moving to the Premier League in 2015. More recently, the club have recruited and developed Scott Twine and Matt O’Riley into two of the EFL’s best talents.

With plenty of promising youth at their disposal for years to come, here is a handful of players currently being slept on by MK Dons supporters, who we think you should watch out for in 2022.

Brooklyn Ilunga

Ilunga is one most promising talents the MK Dons academy has seen in a long time.

He, like Matthew Sorinola before him, has featured regularly for the Dons in their EFL Trophy side whilst not getting a look in in the league. After impressing in the EFL Trophy, Sorinola featured as a regular the following campaign, making 34 league appearances.

2022 could be a good year for Brooklyn, as the 18-year-old wing-back looks to break into Manning’s side. He has pace, power, strength and is technically gifted – both attacking and defensively.

Jack Davies

19-year-old defender Davies has been in and around the first team since 2019 when former Dons boss Paul Tisdale introduced him to the first team at the age of 16.

He has had a rocky start early on during his life as a professional – an injury at the beginning of the 2019/20 season saw him sidelined for a large period, during which Russell Martin took the helm as manager. Martin had mentored Davies whilst he was a player and continued to pay a lot of attention to him during and once he returned from his injury. Davies enjoyed a successful loan spell with Oxford City prior returning to the club in January to be a part of the first-team squad.

It’s fair to say, he has caught the eye of yet another manager and has an exciting year ahead of him.

Callum Tripp

At just 15, Tripp has been named as an unused substitute on a handful of occasions so far this campaign despite their being a number of more experienced options in not just the first-team, but the U18 side as well.

It might be a bit far-fetched to claim that the teenager will be making it anywhere near the starting XI in 2022, but if he continues to grow and develop at the exponential rate he currently is then we see no reason why he can’t take the U18 side by storm next season and put more of a good word into Manning.