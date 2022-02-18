Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence has been a man in-demand in recent months, and Tottenham Hotspur are looking to reignite their interest this summer, according to The Athletic.

Middlesbrough rejected two bids from Spurs in January, but Antonio Conte’s side didn’t match the Championship side’s valuation of the player.

Currently plying his trade on loan at Nottingham Forest, Spence has been a shining light for Steve Cooper’s side.

He has been an integral part of their resurgence under their new manager, moving from bottom of the table under Chris Hughton, to within touching distance of the play-offs in a matter of months.

Spence is seen as surplus to requirements at parent club Middlesbrough and is down the pecking order behind Isaiah Jones. It is likely that he would depart if their asking price is met.

According to the report, Spurs are looking to sign a right-back this summer and have identified the 21-year-old as a possible target.

At present they have Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty at their disposal, but Spence would challenge for a starting spot.

The side from North London have a history of buying from the Championship. Joe Rodon, Ryan Sessegnon, and Jack Clarke have all arrived from the second tier in recent seasons, signing from Swansea, Fulham and Leeds respectively.

They could continue this transfer strategy with the pursuit of Spence, but they do face competition from rivals Arsenal, as well as fellow Premier League sides Brentford and Leeds also keen. There is also two sides in Italy vying for his signature in Inter Milan and Roma.