Millwall boss Gary Rowett has stated in an interview that he is open to discussion with Dutch midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld about his expiring contract.

This season, Kieftenbeld has made 20 appearances in the Championship, including all of the Lions’ last six league fixtures.

The Dutchman is an important part of the starting XI, often putting in a strong shift and attending to his defensive duties well.

Now, with Kieftenbeld’s contract expiring at the end of the season, Rowett has opened up on the midfielder’s contract situation.

As quoted by News at Den, Rowett has insisted that he is open to extending Kieftenbeld’s contract despite making it clear that he wants to start building a younger side.

Rowett has stated that:

“Of course it will, that’s always going to be the case if someone is impacting the team. If they’re impacting your team in a positive way then you’d be stupid not to want players like that around a little longer.

“I’ve spoken about it, I think every player that’s in the building will have an opportunity to get offered a new deal.”

With a smaller squad and some key players moving on at the end of this season, Kieftenbeld could be a crucial player to keep.

Who else could be leaving Millwall?

Star man Jed Wallace’s contract ends in June 2022 and has been linked with moves to Nottingham Forest and Besiktas. With 25 appearances, five goals and seven assists to his name, the 27-year-old will be a massive loss if Millwall are unable to come to an agreement.

Other players that come to the end of their contracts and could be moved on in the summer are Connor Mahoney and Alex Pearce.

As well as this, the loan deals of Oliver Burke, Benik Afobe, Sheyi Ojo, Daniel Ballard and Luke Freeman also expire at the end of the campaign.