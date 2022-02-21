Ex-Stoke City man Rory Delap will go down in club folklore due to his long-throw, endearing himself to supporters over his seven years with the club.

Delap was much more than a long-throw specialist, and he showed his qualities during his seven years at Stoke City.

The first two years at Stoke City were spent in the Championship. Delap’s first season was plagued by injury but he impressed in the club’s promotion season in 2007/08.

Stoke City’s first season in the Premier League was centred around the long-throw of Delap. The Republic of Ireland international’s throw caused all teams in the Premier League problems and will have created some fond memories for supporters along the way.

Away from the touchlines though, Delap continued to show his abilities with the ball at his feet, often swinging in dangerous crosses and his tireless work ethic making him a popular figure among supporters.

In the 2010/11 season, Delap made his 300th league appearance, becoming only the 82nd player reach the remarkable figure.

Delap would leave Stoke City at the end of the 2012/13 season and went on to retire in December 2013 from the professional game.

