Barnsley recently recorded their first victory under Head Coach Poya Asbaghi, with a 1-0 win against QPR earlier in the month.

The Tykes, however, remain in 24th position in the Championship and nine points off safety with 15 games to play. Current boss Asbaghi took over in November following the sacking of former boss Markus Schopp. Schopp was brought in during the summer to build on Barnsley’s 5th place finish last season.

Unfortunately, Schopp was majorly disappointing and was ultimately sacked, with Asbaghi then being brought in. Results have not improved and neither has the league position for the Reds who remain rooted at the bottom.

But the Tykes still have some impressive young players in their side, and here we look at three Barnsley players to look out for in 2022…

1) Aiden Marsh

The Barnsley-born striker has been involved in the academy set up for several years, having first joined in October 2014 when he joined from local rivals Sheffield United.

Marsh made his U23s debut at the age of 15 in September 2018, cemented a place in the side for many years, up until his ACL injury at the end of 2020. He also featured on the first team bench a couple of times when they were struggling with injuries, but never made an appearance.

Aidan Marsh finally made his debut coming on as a sub against Bournemouth last month, in a game in which he nearly scored a 20-yard screamer.

2) Connor Hodgson

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder joined the academy when he was just eight years old in October 2011. He has worked his way up the ranks and proved to be successful at every level in the academy setup.

Hodgson was named on the bench in the FA Cup against Barrow in January this year, the first time he has been involved in the first team. Although Hodgson didn’t feature, it would’ve been a great experience for him and the first of many involvements with the first-team.

3) Jason Sraha

The latest of the three players, having only arrived in June 2021 after two years at the Arsenal Academy. Previous to his time at the Gunners, he had been part of the Chelsea academy.

Sraha has featured on the bench a few times for Barnsley this season, most noticeably when they have struggled for numbers due to injury and Covid also, mainly in FA Cup games and League Cup games.

Currently, Sraha is on loan at Guiseley, who play in the National League, so Barnsley will be hoping he gains good experience from proper games and not just at the academy level. The loan is due to expire at the start of March but may be extended until the end of the season.

As the season enters the final third, Sraha will likely feature more prominently, especially if the Reds end up in League One come to the end of the season.