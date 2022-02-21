Forest Green Rovers are flying high in League Two, with the Rovers sitting 1st in the League with just 15 games to go.

Forest Green have prided themselves in recent years with the signings of youngsters and players that have developed through the academy. Manager Rob Edwards came from the England youth set up so has serious experience of developing youngsters into top-class footballers.

Here, we take a look at three youngsters for Forest Green Rovers fans to look out for this year…

Jack Evans

Forest Green signed Evans back in 2020. He had previously been with Championship side Blackburn Rovers and has made two league appearances for the club since his arrival.

Evans is a particularly versatile player and has looked very promising in Papa John’s Trophy games this season, making a notable performance against Northampton Town in a 1-1 draw. Evans is currently on loan at National League North club AFC Fylde which will only help develop his game further over the next few months.

Harvey Bunker

Bunker came through the academy at Forest Green and is already a popular figure among supporters. The 18-year-old has made two appearances this season, coming against Walsall and Chelsea’s Under 21’s in the Papa John’s Trophy this season. Bunker played as part of a back three in the 2-0 win against Walsall and looked particularly commanding in doing so.

The youngster is currently out on loan at Weymouth where he has made one appearance since joining the club. A move to Weymouth to gain game time may well bolster his chances of being in the senior fold going into next season.

Vaughn Covil

Covil made his debut for the club in a Papa John’s trophy game back in 2019 against Coventry City, where he scored the winning penalty. He has made two league appearances for Forest Green, both times coming off the bench.

Covil, who is currently out on loan at Melksham Town, could be one to look out for next season, although this could come too soon for him and another loan move may be on the cards, but at a higher level.