Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has said it is “too early” to deliver a verdict on whether or not Andre Wisdom will be joining the club as his trial with the Blues continues.

Bowyer is in the midst of a defensive injury crisis, with Marc Roberts, Teden Mengi and George Friend all struggling with muscle injuries as it stands.

Kristian Pedersen and Maxime Colin have had to fill in at centre-back amid the shortage, but the arrival of Wisdom on trial means there could be another option at the heart of defence coming in.

However, Birmingham City boss Bowyer is refusing to be drawn on the chances of signing Wisdom just yet.

As quoted by Birmingham Live, the Blues boss admitted that the former Liverpool and Derby County man isn’t match-fit at the moment, and understandably so given his time out of the game, but he went on to add that he has been pleasantly surprised by his technical ability.

Here’s what he had to say on the Birmingham City trialist:

“He has looked OK.

“But, he’s a lad who has not played football since just before I came here, before we played Derby at the end of last season. It’s good to see him, of course he is not fit at the moment, no matter how much running you do yourself away from the game it’s impossible to get match fit.

“He will keep training with us, we will see how far we can get him in a short space of time but it’s good to have him around – he’s a good player. A lot better than I thought he was going to be on the ball, in possession he is very comfortable, it’s just the fitness side which is obviously not his fault.

“It’s too early to say if something will happen, I don’t think it’s fair to say anything.

“We just have to keep analysing and see where we go from there.”

A worthwhile addition?

Wisdom has a solid amount of experience at Championship level and has played higher before, so he would be a shrewd signing on a free transfer.

Not only can the defender provide plenty of experience, but he would bring some versatility to Bowyer’s defensive ranks too, operating as both a centre-back and a right-back over the course of his career.

What will be important for Birmingham City is ensuring that he is fully fit and ready to go, especially given their dire need for options at centre-back.