Forest Green Rovers saw their unbeaten run come to an end v Walsall last time out.

Forest Green currently sit 10 points clear at the top of League Two and have tow games in hand over 2nd place Tranmere Rovers.

Manager Rob Edwards joined the Rovers in the summer and was a fresh face amongst the league after joining from the England set-up, with not many people knowing what to expect of the Rovers this season.

But Forest Green have been the league’s standout side so far and look poised to earn promotion into League One, and so the summer ahead could be a busy one for the club.

Here we look at three Forest Green Rovers players who could be sold or loaned out at the end of the season…

Opi Edwards

The Ghanaian midfielder would appear to be one of the players that are likely to be sold in the summer. He’s had an injury hit this season and has also not made a league appearance for Forest Green since joining the club from Bristol City after his release in 2021.

Edwards has only played in the Papa John’s Trophy and the Carabao Cup, the only times that the midfielder has been near the side is when he has sat on the bench for spells in the season.

Lewis Thomas

This one may potentially be a bit controversial as a fan favourite of the Welsh goalkeeper, but Lewis Thomas has again made no league appearances this season due to current goalkeeper being in very good form for Forest Green and keeping clean sheets very consistently.

Thomas arrived in 2018 from Swansea City and has since made 28 appearances for Forest Green. Thomas may well go out on loan or look for a permanent deal where he is going to get consistent game time.

Elliott Whitehouse

Here is one that might surprise nobody, Whitehouse arrived at Forest Green in 2020 from Grimsby Town and has since played 27 games and scored twice. The 28-year-old midfielder has been sidelined since the tail end of last season and is still currently out. Due to this, it’s difficult to tell whether he will make the step up should Forest Green be promoted to League One next season.