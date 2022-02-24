Swansea City have had a transitional year this year, with manager Russell Martin coming in with no pre-season and a philosophy to impose.

This has led to an unremarkable season so far in the Championship, with them currently lying low in the table at 17th place.

While this season may not see the heights of the play-offs from seasons past, one bright spot for Swansea City, has been their academy products.

Over the years there have been many successes come through the ranks of Swansea, players like Dan James, Joe Allen, and Ben Davies to name a few.

Here, we will be discussing three of the brightest sparks Swansea City currently have in their youth ranks that you should watch out for in 2022…

Kyle Joseph

Joseph came into Swansea City from Wigan Athletic this past summer, and after impressing in an EFL Cup tie at home to Plymouth Argyle, he went out on loan to League One side Cheltenham Town.

After a relatively successful spell with the Robins, he was recalled in January due to the Swans being on the brink of letting their backup strikers, Liam Cullen and Morgan Whittaker, go out on loan to Lincoln City. Since then, Joseph has made a couple of first-team appearances and has done fairly well in the short time he’s played coming off the bench.

He’s possibly the most exciting young prospect at the Swans currently, and he’s certainly one to look out for in 2022.

Dan Williams

The Wales U21 midfielder has been a Swansea City player since joining at U8 level.

He broke into the Swans’ first-team earlier in the season during pre-season and played twice in the EFL Cup against Plymouth Argyle and Reading. In January, he extended his stay until the summer of 2023, before going out on loan to top-flight Irish side Dundalk, linking up for the duration of their 2022 campaign.

It will be interesting to see how he gets on in Ireland, and if Swansea City want to exercise the recall option they have in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Ben Lloyd

Lloyd is one of the newest hot prospects out of the academy in SA1, and it looks like he has a long and promising career ahead of him.



The midfielder made his way into the Swansea City squad for the pre-season friendlies at the beginning of the season, coming on and scoring against Forest Green Rovers while Alan Tate was in charge between managers.

This season, he has already appeared in the matchday squad for the EFL Cup tie against Reading, and has been playing for the U23s despite being only 16.

It will be a big year for the youngster if he continues to impress the staff at the Swansea.com Stadium.