Hull City boss Shota Arveladze has confirmed defender Lewie Coyle will be sidelined for “a few weeks” through a hamstring injury.

The 26-year-old was forced off less than 20 minutes into Hull City’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night.

Coyle was forced off through a hamstring injury as the Blades and the Tigers went on to play out a 0-0 draw, bringing an end to a three-game losing streak for Arveladze’s side but extending their winless run to four in the process.

Now, an update has emerged on Coyle’s injury.

As quoted by Hull City’s official website, Arveladze has confirmed the former Leeds United man is expected to remain sidelined for a “few weeks” through the injury, though he will be undergoing scans on Thursday to confirm the full extent of the injury.

Here’s what Arveladze had to say:

“Coyle (is our only fresh injury) after he left the game after 19 minutes (against Sheffield United).

“We know he’s out (for Saturday) but will know exactly how long he’s going to be out this afternoon after he’s done his MRI.

“He’s a strong boy. He was slightly better today but we know he’s out for a few weeks because it’s a hamstring injury and he can’t do much on it.”

Who could come into the side?

Callum Elder came on to replace Coyle during the Sheffield United, so he will be the leading candidate to take up the role in Coyle’s absence despite his favoured role being on the left-hand side.

Another way around Coyle’s absence would be to move back to a three-at-the-back system, deploying wing-backs where a winger could fill in in a more attacking role.

Up next for Hull City is a clash with promotion hopefuls QPR, so a tough test awaits. However, Mark Warburton’s men have faltered somewhat recently, falling to back-to-back defeats against Barnsley and Millwall.