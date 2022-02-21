Tranmere Rovers are currently pushing for promotion to League One sitting in 2nd place in League Two currently.

With three games without a win now, the Whites are struggling to find consistent form since they lost 4-0 at home to Forest Green.

Boss Micky Mellon has a lot to think about in his player selection for the rest of the season and might have to call on some youngsters to fill out the team sheet.

Here we look at three Tranmere youngsters to watch out for in 2022…

Jake Burton

The 20-year-old striker was a product of Tranmere’s youth academy, signing his first professional contract in January 2020. Since then, Burton has made two league appearances for the club both coming last season.

He has had a spell at non-league side Stalybridge Celtic this term, making 14 appearances in all competitions for the club while picking up three goals. This loan only lasted for three months though and he is back now and featured on the bench in the recent game against Hartlepool United.

Ryan Stratulis

Stratulis is another player who made it through the youth ranks and has had a promising start to life as a professional player at the club. The 18-year-old made his Rovers debut in the Papa Johns Trophy in November and helped his side win 3-2 against Oldham Athletic.

After his debut for the Whites, he was sent to Marine to get some experience under his belt.

Kyle Hayde

Hayde, who a defender, signed his first professional contract back in July 2020 and since then has featured in four Papa John’s Trophy matches.

Like Stratulis, he has had a stint at Marine this term to boost his development and is a name to keep an eye out for in the future.