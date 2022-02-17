Middlesbrough travel to Bristol City in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Middlesbrough thrashed Derby County last weekend at the Riverside and continued to strengthen their position in the top six.

They take on a Bristol City side who boast an impressive home record, albeit they find themselves in 17th in the table.

A win for Middlesbrough could see them up to as high as fourth in the standings, but QPR and Huddersfield would both have to drop points for this to become a reality.

Middlesbrough team news

Middlesbrough have no new injury concerns to contend with after the victory over Derby County.

Long-term absentees Darnell Fisher, Marc Bola and Sammy Ameobi will again miss out, as will Martin Payero who suffered an ankle injury against QPR last week.

Predicted Middlesbrough XI

GK – Joe Lumley

RWB – Isaiah Jones

CB – Anfernee Dijksteel

CB – Dael Fry

CB – Paddy McNair

LWB – Neil Taylor

CM – Jonny Howson

CM – Marcus Tavernier

CM – Matt Crooks

ST – Aaron Connolly

ST – Folarin Balogun

We expect Middlesbrough to name an unchanged team when they face Bristol City at Ashton Gate this weekend.

Manager Chris Wilder has been very consistent with his selection of the nine players behind the front two but has rotated his striker duo. Last time out Connolly and Balogun performed brilliantly as a pair.

However, Duncan Watmore came off the bench to score against the Rams, and joint-top scorer Andraz Sporar could also be in contention to start.

Elsewhere, Riley McGree impressed when introduced last weekend and could be in with a shout to play from the off over Howson, whilst Lee Peltier or Sol Bamba could start in defence if the Boro boss wants to rotate.