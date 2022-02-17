Middlesbrough travel to Bristol City this weekend in a bid to boost their play-off hopes, whilst the home side are hoping for some consistency after a win, a draw and three defeats in their last five.

Middlesbrough won the reverse fixture 2-1 earlier in the campaign thanks to Uche Ikpeazu and Matt Crooks’ goals either side of an Andy King equaliser.

Boro go into the game in sixth place in the table and a win for Chris Wilder’s side could take them as high as fourth if other results go their way.

Bristol City on the other hand are down in 17th and a victory would only see them up one place as a maximum. But the Robins boast one of the better home forms in the division, and have won the last three at Ashton Gate.

Writing in his weekly predictions column on the Sky Sports’ website, pundit and presenter David Prutton has had his say on how he feels it will all pan out when the two sides meet this weekend.

‘There may well be problems looming on the horizon for Bristol City, so all Nigel Pearson and his squad can keep doing is pick up points and focus on matters on the pitch,’ writes Prutton.

‘Middlesbrough head into the weekend in the top six, with real belief they can keep going under Chris Wilder.

‘They were excellent against Derby last Saturday, and I expect them to claim another victory at Ashton Gate.’

Prutton predicts the score to be 2-1 to Middlesbrough, replicating the score from when the two sides met back in August at the Riverside.

If the Sky Sports pundit’s other predictions come into the equation, Boro would jump up one place into fifth, with Prutton predicting that Fulham will beat current fifth-placed Huddersfield and current fourth-placed side Queens Park Rangers drawing with Hull.