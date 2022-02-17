Bournemouth host Nottingham Forest in the Championship tomorrow evening.

Bournemouth welcome Nottingham Forest to the Vitality Stadium tomorrow night, in what will be an entertaining match between two in-form sides.

The Cherries sit in 2nd place of the table after three-straight wins in the league, whilst Forest sit in 7th place and have the chance to leapfrog Boro in 6th with a win over Bournemouth.

Here, a handful of staff members at The72 have made their predictions for tomorrow’s bout…

Luke Phelps @lukephelps72

“This has the potential to be one of the best games of the season so far. Bournemouth had a strong January transfer window and look to be getting back to their best, whilst Forest also made some positive moves last month, and they look set to challenge for the top-six.

“But both will find out just how much progression they’ve made when they face each other tomorrow night. I can see this game having plenty of goals but in fairness, I can’t split the two teams.”

Score prediction: Bournemouth 2-2 Nottingham Forest

Will Gregory @Billygregz1927

“Bournemouth come into this one with hopes to carry on their current league form with three wins in their last four. With many new signings such as Todd Cantwell and Nat Phillips, they look like a real force and Cherries fans would be surprised if they don’t get promoted this season.

“Dominic Solanke will be their main threat in this fixture with 19 goals so far this campaign.

“Forest’s recent form under Steve Cooper saw them jump from bottom of the table to contending for a play-off spot in a short period of time. Wins against local rivals Derby and promotion contenders Blackburn will have made Forest fans particularly happy.

“Brennan Johnson and Middlesbrough loanee Djed Spence could cause problems for the Bournemouth defence.”

Score prediction: Bournemouth 1-0 Nottingham Forest

Adam Lawler @adam_j_lawler

“Forest come to the Vitality Stadium in lightning form since the arrival of Steve Cooper, having sent Premier League giants Leicester and Arsenal both hurling out of the FA Cup and dispatching 3rd in the league Blackburn 2-0 away recently.

“A reinforced Bournemouth with the likes of Cantwell and Phillips coming in over the January window has strengthened the side in all the right areas and it could cause potential upset to Forest’s run, despite their narrow victory at Bloomfield Road last week.

“Bournemouth come into the bout having won the reverse fixture, but a revitalised Forest team look set to create a hard-fought stalemate on the south coast.”

Score prediction: Bournemouth 1-1 Nottingham Forest