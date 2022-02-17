Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson has backed Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United to secure automatic promotion to the Championship this season.

So far this season, Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United have looked a cut above the rest.

The Latics currently sit in 2nd place, while the Millers are sat at the top of the pile as it stands. Leam Richardson’s side are five points ahead of 3rd placed MK Dons with three games in hand, while they have two games in hand on Paul Warne’s table-toppers but are six points behind.

The duo are the favourites to make an automatic return to the Championship as it stands, and Charlton Athletic boss Jackson has backed them both to do exactly that.

As quoted by the South London Press, Jackson has backed Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United to return to the Championship via the automatic promotion spots. Here’s what he had to say:

“Rotherham are probably the strongest team.

“I think I said that at the time we played them, and I haven’t changed my mind on that.

“Wigan have got a couple of games in hand. They’ll be right up there.”

The run-in awaits…

If Wigan Athletic are able to win both their games in hand on Rotherham United, it will put the two level on points.

There’s no doubt that one of the two sides will be ready to pounce for the title if the other slips up, and given the unpredictable nature of League One, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see that happen.

Wigan Athletic have won back-to-back games after a short blip, while Rotherham United are on a run of six consecutive League One wins without conceding.