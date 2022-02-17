Nottingham Forest travel to Bournemouth in the Championship tomorrow evening.

It’s a huge game in the race for promotion with Bournemouth looking to cement their spot in the top two, whilst Steve Cooper is looking to lift his Nottingham Forest side into the top-six.

A win over the Cherries tomorrow would see them leapfrog Boro who currently sit in 6th.

But Bournemouth go into tomorrow’s game in fine form having won their last three in the league, whilst Forest have lost just one of their last six league fixtures.

Nottingham Forest team news

Cooper has few injuries to contend with at the moment. The biggest injury concern though is Lewis Grabban – the striker suffered a sprained ankle earlier this month and has been ruled out until the end of March.

Joe Lolley is said to be suffering from a recurring knee injury and hasn’t featured since November. But in a positive bit of news, Alex Mighten returned v Stoke City last time out after suffering a knee ligament injury.

Brice Samba is suspended for the game tomorrow.

Predicted XI

Horvath (GK)

Lowe

McKenna

Cook

Worrall

Spence

Colback

Garner

Zinckernagel

Davis

Johnson

Expect back-up goalkeeper Ethan Horvath to come in for only his second Championship appearance of the campaign in place of Samba.

Steve Cook faces his former club and should keep his place in what is a formidable back-five, with Scott McKenna and Joe Worrall either side of him in a central trio.

With Grabban sidelined, Brennan Johnson and Keinan Davis should remain as Cooper’s two front men, and the pace of both could wreak havoc at Bournemouth tomorrow.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm and is available to watch on Sky Sports.