Bournemouth welcome Nottingham Forest in the Championship tomorrow evening.

Bournemouth can close the gap to league leaders Fulham to just three points with a win against Forest tomorrow.

But Steve Cooper’s men will have similarly high ambitions of their own, with a win able to see them leapfrog Middlesbrough in 6th.

It promises to be an enthralling game at the Vitality Stadium, with both sides having plenty of play for.

Bournemouth team news

The big injury concern for the Cherries lately is Kieffer Moore. The Welshman ha been ruled out for up to 10 weeks with a broken foot, whilst Junior Stanislas remains another long-term absentee with a hamstring injury.

Adam Smith and David Brooks are also long-term absentees for Bournemouth at the moment.

Elsewhere, Robbie Brady remains sidelined with an injury though the details or extent of which are not yet known.

Ryan Christie (quad) and Ethan Laird (hamstring) are both making positive strides in their respective comebacks, but it’s not known whether they’ll be in contention tomorrow night.

Gary Cahill is in a similar boat after missing the last few fixtures with a knee injury whilst Jefferson Lerma serves the second of a four-match ban.

Predicted XI

Travers (GK)

Stacey

Phillips

Kelly

Zemura

Cantwell

Cook

Billing

Anthony

Solanke

Dembele

After that impressive comeback v Blackpool last time out, and with several absentees going into tomorrow, expect Scott Parker to name an unchanged side.

He donned a 4-3-3 with plenty of attacking players in Todd Cantwell, Lewis Cook, Siriki Dembele and Jaidon Anthony all on the pitch, and those names along with top scorer Dom Solanke will hope to make an impression on what is a sturdy Nottingham Forest defence.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm and is available to watch on Sky Sports.