Stoke City defender Tom Edwards has completed a return to New York Red Bulls, rejoining the MLS club on loan.

The 23-year-old returned to Stoke City last December after a spell on loan in the United States with New York Red Bulls.

Edwards remained with the Potters over the course of the January transfer window but hasn’t been able to break into Michael O’Neill’s Championship side.

Now, it has been confirmed that the versatile defender has completed a return to New York.

As announced on Stoke City’s official club website, Edwards has reunited with New York Red Bulls on a new season-long loan deal that will see him spend the 2022 MLS campaign away from the Potters once again.

The move comes after a strong stint with Gerhard Struber’s side last time out. Edwards played 28 times across all competitions, chipping in with two assists and proving to be an important player. Edwards’ versatility meant he was often deployed in positions he isn’t too familiar with, but he managed to make a good impression all the same.

Edwards’ Stoke City future

The Stafford-born ace still has two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract with Stoke City, so there is still plenty of time for him to get amongst the first-team plans once again.

Another strong loan spell in the MLS will surely do his first-team prospects good, but New York Red Bulls were said to be keen on a permanent deal earlier this season as well, so Edwards could have options available to him once he returns to Stoke City.