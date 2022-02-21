Fulham are currently enjoying a fantastic Championship campaign and find themselves top of the league by six points. They are also 10 points within the automatic promotion spots with games in hand.

As well as the first-team performing, the U23s are also on the verge of earning promotion to the top division. Manager Steve Wigley has a wide range of young talented players and his side are top of the Premier League 2 by 17 points.

With the likes of Ryan Sessegnon, Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho and French forward Moussa Dembélé coming through the academy, Marco Silva could be keen to give some more youth players a chance.

With that in mind, we take a look at three Fulham youngsters to watch out for in 2022…

Jay Stansfield

At 19 years of age, Stansfield has been scoring goals for fun and has flirted with opportunities in the first team. The striker has scored four goals in seven games for the U23s with injuries influencing his game time. Stansfield enjoyed a fantastic campaign for the U18s in the 2019/20 season where he scored 22 goals in 14 games.

Following his great form, he made short cameos in January 2020 with debuts in the FA Cup and Championship. Since then, he has only made two further appearances. He scored his first goal for the club in an EFL Cup win against Birmingham City this season. Having been an unused substitute a couple times this season, Stansfield will be keen to get more game time.

Sonny Hilton

The attacking minded midfielder is enjoying his best season in a Fulham shirt. Hilton has seven goals and seven assists in his 18 games and has been a reason why the 23’s are performing so well. Last season he spent time in Finland with second division side Turun Palloseura. He made 11 appearances and saw his side finish third.

Having just turned 21, Hilton is still yet to appear in the first team, but with the way he is performing for the 23’s it is only a matter of time before Silva gives him a chance.

Adrion Pajaziti

Pajaziti is enjoying his second season with the U23s. The central midfielder has featured 16 times this season and has given Fulham a solid base to build from. Pajaziti made his debut for the club in the second round of the EFL Cup against Birmingham City and completed the full 90 minutes.

Now 19, he recently made his debut for Kosovo U21s and has won two caps for them. With only one appearance in the first team, we could see more of Pajaziti come the end of the season.