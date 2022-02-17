Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has confirmed Sonny Bradley has undergone groin surgery and may not return until next month.

The Hatters skipper hasn’t made a Championship appearance since January 22nd, sitting out of the past five games as Jones’ men have picked up three wins and one draw.

Now, Luton Town boss Jones has shed light on Bradley’s absence and provided supporters with a potential return date.

As quoted by Luton Today, Jones confirmed that the 30-year-old has undergone a minor operation on his groin, stating that the centre-back is a “certain amount of days or maybe even weeks” away from returning to action.

He said:

“Sonny’s had a minor groin op, a hernia op, so he’s a certain amount of days or maybe even weeks away.”

It will be hoped that the Luton Town captain can make a return to action sooner rather than later as the Hatters bid to make a late push for a play-off spot. The club sit in 10th place as it stands, four points away from the top-six with games in hand on a few of the teams around them.

In his absence…

While Bradley has been left on the sidelines, Gabriel Osho, Kal Naismith, Reece Burke and Tom Lockyer have been deployed as Nathan Jones’ back three.

Former Plymouth Argyle star Bradley will be keen to break back into the starting XI once he’s fit to return, so it awaits to be seen who makes way for the club captain when he returns to full fitness in the coming weeks.

Up next for Luton Town is a Championship club with West Brom, who picked up their first point under Steve Bruce’s management with a 0-0 draw against Blackburn Rovers on Monday night.