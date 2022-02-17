Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has said the club will “try and manage” Jayden Bogle’s knee injury until the end of the season.

The right-sided ace has been a mainstay in Sheffield United’s starting XI over the past few months.

However, Bogle was absent from the Blades’ 0-0 draw with Hull City during midweek, marking the first game he has missed since Halloween.

Now, an update has emerged on the 21-year-old’s injury, with Blades manager Heckingbottom revealing that the club will “try and manage” the blow until the end of the season.

As quoted by The Star, Heckingbottom said that he hopes Bogle will not be forced onto the sidelines for a sustained spell at any point before the end of the season but insisted that they will do their best to keep him fit amid his strong run of form for Sheffield United.

Here’s what he had to say:

“He’s got an issue on his knee which we’re going to try and manage. “We’re trying to settle it down and with some management, hopefully we can get him on the pitch. It’s probably going to be week to week and game to game. If it was a long period of time (he will be out for), we’d probably look to get it rectified. He’s had a scan so we know the problem.