Sheffield United to ‘try and manage’ Jayden Bogle’s knee injury after Hull City absence
Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has said the club will “try and manage” Jayden Bogle’s knee injury until the end of the season.
The right-sided ace has been a mainstay in Sheffield United’s starting XI over the past few months.
However, Bogle was absent from the Blades’ 0-0 draw with Hull City during midweek, marking the first game he has missed since Halloween.
Now, an update has emerged on the 21-year-old’s injury, with Blades manager Heckingbottom revealing that the club will “try and manage” the blow until the end of the season.
As quoted by The Star, Heckingbottom said that he hopes Bogle will not be forced onto the sidelines for a sustained spell at any point before the end of the season but insisted that they will do their best to keep him fit amid his strong run of form for Sheffield United.
Here’s what he had to say:
“He’s got an issue on his knee which we’re going to try and manage.
“We’re trying to settle it down and with some management, hopefully we can get him on the pitch. It’s probably going to be week to week and game to game. If it was a long period of time (he will be out for), we’d probably look to get it rectified. He’s had a scan so we know the problem.
“If it came to the point he was having to miss so much football anyway, we’d intervene and get something done but we’re confident we’ll get him through to the end of the season and keep him involved.
“We’ve been really pleased with him, he’s been fantastic.
“Everyone knew what a good player he is, he had a spell in the Premier League and did well and he’s added a good dynamic to how we play.”
What if Bogle is forced onto the sidelines?
It will be hoped that Bogle can stay for as much of the season as possible, but there are options in place if he is forced out.
George Baldock, who has operated on the left-hand side in recent weeks, could move back over to the right just as he did in the 0-0 draw vs Hull City. His switch over to his favoured side opened the door for Rhys Norrington-Davies to come into the starting XI, so Heckingbottom may have to operate with those two moving forward if Bogle is forced out.