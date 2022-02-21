Fulham have had their fair share of legends in their history, and Mark Schwarzer is on that list for some of their fans.

Fulham supporters loved the Australian goalkeeper during his eventful five-year spell at Craven Cottage.

Schwarzer’s decision to move to the London club back in 2008 paid dividends as he played a big part in the Cottagers’ 7th place finish in the Premier League as they ventured into Europe against the odds.

The following season, they reached the Europa League final but ultimately lost to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in the final.

Schwarzer ended up leaving at the end of the 2012/13 campaign and went on to have spells at Leicester City and Chelsea before hanging up his gloves for good in 2016.

His time at Fulham is fondly remembered by their fans and he has been missed.

How much do you know about him? Have a go at our quiz below: